Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 1,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $24,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MLI opened at $24.35 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 16.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 49,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,174,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,549,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products.

