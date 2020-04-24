MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. MVC Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MVC shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 456,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 99,192 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVC stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. MVC Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.62%.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

