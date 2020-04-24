Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $596,500.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $596,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $594,546.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $753,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $733,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,337,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $1,131,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 140,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 108,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $821,560.00.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,863,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after purchasing an additional 868,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,498,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,150,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,694,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after buying an additional 409,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

