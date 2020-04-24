Nasdacoin Price Tops $0.0338 on Major Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $732,110.67 and approximately $295,617.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00064465 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,673,318 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

