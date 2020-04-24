National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 1,956,000 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.5% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives owned about 0.66% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $781,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,535,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,346,000 after buying an additional 1,110,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

