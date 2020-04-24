Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 282.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,608 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 111,950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 169,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,021.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 100,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NGVC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.98. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $14.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.93.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

