NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.94 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after buying an additional 85,045 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,775,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,594,607. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

