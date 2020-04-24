Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $1,280,805.84 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director James L. Herbert sold 19,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,280,805.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,395.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 992,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,756,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,007,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.