Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.59.

NTGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $85.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -1.28. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Neon Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc sold 50,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $109,276.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neon Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

