Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $425.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

