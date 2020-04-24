Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $425.01. 2,889,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

