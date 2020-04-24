Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.62. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.01. 2,889,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,260. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

