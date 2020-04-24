Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Neutron has a total market capitalization of $177,130.16 and $28.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Neutron has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

