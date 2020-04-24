New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.53. New Residential Investment reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,210,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3,051.5% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 1,124,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,290,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,519,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

