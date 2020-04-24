Newell Brands (NWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Newell Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWL opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,168,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

