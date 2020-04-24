NEXT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,427.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00006656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. During the last week, NEXT has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $20.38 million and $122,427.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00593756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

