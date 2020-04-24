Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 261,722 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.72%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

