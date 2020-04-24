Nexus (NXS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,759.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Binance. Nexus has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and $92,759.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.