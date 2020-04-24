Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

JNJ stock opened at $155.51 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

