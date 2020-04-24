Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 38,541 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Nike in the third quarter valued at $12,628,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 452.5% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 107,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 87,697 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,450,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.