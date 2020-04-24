Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.86. 1,297,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,789,747. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.70.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

