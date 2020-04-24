Noku (NOKU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Noku has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $430.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Noku Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

