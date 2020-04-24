NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $195.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $332,549.03 and approximately $195.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004664 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000343 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,626,067 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.