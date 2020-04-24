North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 13,954 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.14% of Lazard worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Lazard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,856. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $721.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.