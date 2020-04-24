North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 26,712 Shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 4.00% of Escalade worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Escalade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Escalade by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESCA traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. 15,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,635. Escalade, Inc. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

