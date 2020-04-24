North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 6,101 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $130.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

