North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 630,022 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630,022 shares during the period. U.S. Auto Parts Network comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 8.59% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 172,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

