North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up about 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $45,295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 156.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of BX remained flat at $$48.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,756,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,763,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.63%.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

