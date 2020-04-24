North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.09. 3,028,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,992. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

