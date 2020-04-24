North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,370 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.12% of BG Staffing worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BG Staffing by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in BG Staffing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

BG Staffing stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,388. BG Staffing Inc has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.58 million.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.