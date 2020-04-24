North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $754,296,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.26.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,045,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,419. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

