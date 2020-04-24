North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $12.34 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,037 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 969,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.70 and a one year high of $132.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

