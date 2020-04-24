North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,773 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,923,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.50. The stock had a trading volume of 657,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

