North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.49% of Denny’s worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,680,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 24,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 644,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,809. Denny’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $521.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

