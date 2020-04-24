North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.57. 2,272,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,708. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.79.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

