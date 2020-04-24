North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.34% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 72,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,753. The company has a market capitalization of $777.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.