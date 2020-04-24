North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 636.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Benin Management CORP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 292,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

