North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. 34,211,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $206.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

