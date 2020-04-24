North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,034. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

