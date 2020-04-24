North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.06. 9,014,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,014. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

