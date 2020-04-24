North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.22 Million Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,820 shares during the period. Monmouth R.E. Inv. comprises about 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.53% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

In other news, Director Gregory Thomas Otto purchased 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,280.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,051 shares of company stock worth $83,140. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 240,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,257. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 38.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

