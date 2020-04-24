North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.27 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,412 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In related news, CFO Robert H. Lewin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.61. 1,765,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,954. KKR & Co Inc has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

