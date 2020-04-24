North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $6.73 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $77.84. 957,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,876. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

