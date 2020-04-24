North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.14. 4,767,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

