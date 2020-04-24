North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 5,258 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

UPS stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

