North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 5,355 Shares of Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 2.88% of Rocky Brands worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCKY. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 194,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 26,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,295. The company has a market cap of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

