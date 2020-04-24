North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Wendys worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wendys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,335. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised Wendys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

