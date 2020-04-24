North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,055,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,912,000 after buying an additional 134,561 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,755,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213,827 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,660,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 636,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 283,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $133.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.