North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 14,676 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Focused Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 640,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,595.4% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. 3,319,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,249,484. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market cap of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

