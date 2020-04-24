North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 15,500 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,662,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,053,906. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

